Lamb Weston Introduces Lamb’s Seasoned® Seashore-Style® Flats

EAGLE, Idaho–Thin cut, crispy, crunchy, and craveable french fry…Introducing Lamb Weston’s Seashore-Style® Flats – perfectly seasoned with black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.

“According to Datassential’s* research, 54 percent of customers crave more exciting fry options. We took that knowledge to our kitchen and created a unique fry shape and flavored it with distinct seasonings to deliver bold flavor and big results for our operators,” said Kim Cupelli, Vice President of Marketing.

Lamb’s Seasoned® Seashore-Style® Flatsare available now to foodservice operators. Visit www.lambweston.com for more information.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 65 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

*Datassential, LW US AmpliFry Study 2019