Lancer Worldwide Announces Departure of Global President, E J Morrow

SAN ANTONIO—E J Morrow, Global President, will depart the organization on November 30, 2020 to become Chief Executive Officer of Clarus Corporation, an entity in the office furniture space.

During his tenure with Lancer Worldwide as Global President, Mr. Morrow implemented and oversaw great changes that have positioned Lancer Worldwide well into the future of beverage dispensing and foodservice equipment. The senior leadership team is poised to take the organization to the next level as Mr. Morrow departs to pursue his next opportunity as a ‘change agent’ visionary.

“Lancer Worldwide and Hoshizaki are wholeheartedly grateful to Mr. Morrow for the foresight, vision and passion that he brought in to the organization,” said Katsuhiro Kurimoto, Hoshizaki Member of the Board, Director/Senior Executive Officer “Mr. Morrow has developed a strong leadership team that will carry on far into the future.”

EVP Scott Adams will serve as Global President on an acting basis. Mr. Adams has worked closely with Mr. Morrow in matters related to strategic product innovation and delivering a stronger organization for the post pandemic era. The successor to Mr. Morrow will be announced soon.

Other notable changes to the organizational structure:

Mr. Marc Phillis, Managing Director of EMEA, will assume leadership of global sales and continue in his current duties as Managing Director of EMEA.

Mr. Brad Davis, Director of Applied Technologies will lead the Product Management Group.

Mr. John Hawkins, Vice President of Sustaining Excellence will assume overall leadership for the Engineering team.

Mr. Ed Lilley, Vice President of Operations, will assume a supervise role for all Latin American and Mexico business units.

Mr. Laurie Boxwell, Managing Director of the Australian/New Zealand businesses, will assume a leadership role in the Asian market.

About Lancer Worldwide

Lancer Worldwide is the leader in next-generation beverage dispensing, and the new brand of Lancer Corporation, established in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas. Lancer Worldwide leads in innovation and is committed to delivering a beverage dispensing experience that exceeds customer expectations. Through quality and a passion for innovation, Lancer Worldwide creates products that generate profit for its customers worldwide and give them a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Lancer Corporation is a subsidiary of Hoshizaki Corporation, one of the world’s largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. Lancer Worldwide maintains sales and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. www.lancerworldwide.com