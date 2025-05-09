Leadership Update: A Letter from Instacart CEO Fidji Simo

Instacart Retail & FoodService May 8, 2025

Instacart CEO and Chair Fidji Simo shared the email below with Instacart employees

Hi team – I want to share an important update with you that I will be leaving Instacart in the coming months to take on a new role as CEO of OpenAI Applications, leading the product, business, and other company functions. 

Let me start by saying this was an incredibly hard decision because I love this company. We are operating incredibly well as our last earnings results have shown. Our strategy is working and this team is top notch, which makes it very hard to leave. 

At the same time, you all know my passion for AI generally and in particular for the potential it has to cure diseases — the ability to lead such an important part of our collective future was a hard opportunity to pass up. I only feel comfortable doing this because Instacart is on an excellent track and in great hands with a stellar management team. 

To read the remainder of the letter, please visit Instacart.

