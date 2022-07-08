Legacy Foodservice Alliance Announces New Distributor Member

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is pleased to announce Da Vinci Foods as a Member of the Richmond-based Foodservice Supply Chain Alliance. Da Vinci is located in Calabash, NC



Servicing the Coastline of North and South Carolina, Da Vinci Foods is a family-owned business. Specializing in high quality ingredients along with exceptional customer service, Da Vinci is full line foodservice company specializing in Mediterranean Dining. They carry breads, pastas, sausage, cheeses, and desserts, with an ever-expanding product list and willingness to work with all customers to ensure they have and obtain products they need to service their guests.

About Da Vinci Foods

davincifoodsusa.com

About Legacy Foodservice Alliance

Legacy Foodservice Alliance is a foodservice sales and marketing organization that combines the purchasing power of more than 160 Distributors and 500 Suppliers to its membership. Legacy was established in 2009 by people who are well known names in the foodservice business. Legacy is truly a unique group environment. Legacy combines state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and high touch customer service to help foster success for each Member

and their customers. Drawing on decades of cumulative experience and positive influences of the past, Legacy continues to build the Distributor Group of the Future. For more information, visit http://legacyfoodservicealliance.com/