Les Dames d’Escoffier International to Host Second “Table Talks with Les Dames” During Women’s History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, chapters of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) around the world are hosting a series of virtual events focused on women, food, beverage and the hospitality industry. “Table Talks with Les Dames” will feature tastings, panel discussions, and demonstrations, one-on-one interviews with industry luminaries and more.

All events are open to the public and will raise funds for philanthropic efforts in each chapter’s own community. Since its founding in 1976, Les Dames d’Escoffier members have worked to support women in all facets of the food, beverage and hospitality industries through scholarships and grants, volunteer hours and mentorship. In 2020, LDEI chapters donated more than $525,000 to organizations.

Les Dames d'Escoffier Will Host "Table Talks wit Les Dames," a series of virtual events, during Women's History Month.

“We are so excited about our second ‘Table Talks with Les Dames’ event,” said LDEI Board President Deborah Mintcheff. “Last year, we were overwhelmed with the creative, insightful events that our chapters hosted and there are even more amazing options this year. These events are a great way for people to get to know Les Dames d’Escoffier in a fun, interactive way. We hope to see a lot of new faces at our table.”

All events are posted on the Table Talks with Les Dames website, with registration links. Participating chapters to-date include Boston, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Greater Des Moines, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nashville, New York, New England, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis.

Events range in price from $5 – $30 per person, and include kitchen design workshops, cooking demonstrations, food and wine pairing classes, professional development sessions, round-table conversations with subject matter experts and more. Registration is open now at www.tabletalkslesdames.com.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International

Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization’s 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d’Escoffier Int’l.