Lever Foundation Praises Shake Shack for Landmark Commitment to Use Cage-Free Eggs Globally

NEW YORK — Shake Shack, the fast-growing New York City-based restaurant chain with nearly 300 locations globally, won praise today from animal protection non-profit Lever Foundation for committing to use only cage-free eggs in its restaurants worldwide.

“We are committed to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs for our global supply chain by 2025,” noted Shake Shack in an updated animal welfare commitment released on the company’s website Thursday. “We are currently sourcing 100% cage-free eggs for both the U.S. and UK supply chains.”

Shake Shack is the first global QSR chain to announce a timeline for shifting to cage-free eggs in all restaurants worldwide. The company has nearly 100 restaurants across Asia and the Middle East in addition to locations in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Shake Shack is also one of the world’s fastest-growing QSR brands; it added over 75 domestic and international locations last year, with projections for similar growth in 2020 and rapid expansion in store count planned for its international markets, including China.

“We applaud Shake Shack’s leadership on this important animal welfare issue,” said Kirsty Tuxford, campaign manager at Lever Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based animal protection non-profit working with Shake Shack and other leading food companies on expanding their animal welfare commitments internationally. “Over fifty of the world’s largest food companies have now committed to use only cage-free eggs globally, including throughout Asia. Shake Shack’s pledge to do the same will boost animal welfare and will also benefit the company’s international customers.”

Lever Foundation is an international animal protection non-profit with staff operating in Asia, Europe and the U.S.