Lidl is Delivering Groceries to Retirement Homes in Hampton Roads

Lidl this week began using its food truck, normally seen handing out samples, to deliver groceries directly to several retirement communities in Hampton Roads.

The German grocer, whose U.S. operations are based in Arlington, is doing the deliveries only in Hampton Roads. It’s where the company had an agreement with an event agency, Red Peg, to offer food samples in the region from the truck before the virus interrupted those plans.

The deliveries don’t include any fees, and customers of participating communities order from a printed menu that includes essentials (toilet paper, hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bread, milk, eggs) and some non-essential items (chocolate bar, tortilla chips, salsa) at set individual prices.

