Lidl Unveils Plans to Add 50 New Stores and 2,000 New Jobs by End of Next Year

Lidl US announced plans today to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021. The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl’s total number of stores to more than 150.

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.  Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees. 

Lidl’s expansion will be a boon for customers. Recent academic studies have documented Lidl’s cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl’s pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.

This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies. Lidl opened its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. It plans to open its fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.

As part of Lidl’s ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl’s growing store network.

List of 50 New Lidl US Stores

Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.

City, StateLocation
Astoria, NY37th St
East Northport, NYLarkfield Rd
Franklin Square, NYDogwood Ave
Lake Grove, NYMiddle Country Rd
Massapequa, NYMerrick Rd
Oakdale, NYSunrise Hwy
Bayonne, NJHarbor View Marketplace
Brick, NJHooper Ave
Egg Harbor Township, NJFire Road
Garwood, NJSouth Ave
Glassboro, NJDelsea Drive
Gloucester Township, NJBlackwood
Lawrenceville, NJS Black Horse Pike
Park Ridge, NJKinderkamack Rd
Weehawken, NJPark Ave
Woodbridge, NJSt. Georges Ave
Clifton Heights, PAE. Baltimore Ave
Lancaster, PAColumbia Ave
Philadelphia, PARoosevelt Blvd
Warminster, PAYork Rd
Bear, DEPulaski Hwy
Annapolis, MDSolomons Island Rd
Brooklyn Park, MDRitchie Hwy
Columbia, MDLittle Patuxent Pkwy
Glen Burnie, MDRitchie Hwy
Frederick, MDW. Patrick St
Montgomery Village, MDMontgomery Village Ave
Oxon Hill, MDLivingston Rd
Takoma Park, MDNew Hampshire Ave
Timonium, MDPadonia Rd
Wheaton, MDRandolph Rd
Alexandria, VALittle River Turnpike
Burke, VAOlde Keene Mill Road
Chantilly, VAChantilly Crossing Ln
Charlottesville, VATwentyninth Place Ct
Falls Church, VAGallows Rd
Manassas, VALiberia Ave
Sterling, VALeesburg Pike
Apex, NCApex Peakway
Burlington, NCS Church St
Charlotte, NCS Tryon St
Charlotte, NCWest Mallard Creek Church Rd
Wilmington, NCOleander Dr
North Charleston, SCDorchester Rd
Duluth, GAPeachtree Industrial Blvd
Dunwoody, GAMount Vernon Rd
East Cobb, GAJohnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GAWhitlock Ave SW
Sandy Springs, GARoswell Rd
Woodstock, GABells Ferry Rd

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

