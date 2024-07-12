List of 10 Idaho Albertsons that Would Change Names if Kroger Deal Goes Through

Albertsons and Kroger have identified which stores they would sell off to C&S Wholesale Grocers if a merger deal goes through.

Kroger announced it would purchase Boise-baed Albertsons in 2022. The companies are hoping to get regulatory approval and face three separate challenges in the coming months.

As part of the plan, in a bid to ease anti-trust concerns, Kroger and Albertsons said they would spin off 579 stores to smaller company C&S Wholesale Grocers.

