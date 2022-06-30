Liz Zolcak Named President of Fresh Thyme Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Liz Zolcak has been named the new President of Fresh Thyme Market, succeeding Gerald Melville, who has announced his retirement after a 43-year retail career.

“I am thrilled and humbled to take on this exciting new challenge and to be trusted to lead such an incredible team,” Zolcak said. “Gerald and I have been able to accomplish significant wins with the team during our time working together, and I’m looking forward to even more successes ahead.”

Zolcak has 17 years of retail leadership experience and joined Fresh Thyme Market in 2020 as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the company’s 71 stores. She previously led in both domestic and international operations with Kroger and ALDI, including roles as Vice President of Retail Operations for Kroger, Division President of Ruler Foods, and Marketing Director for ALDI.

Melville became President of Fresh Thyme Market in 2019, joining the retailer from Meijer, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based supercenter chain.

“My tenure at Fresh Thyme Market has been challenging and exciting,” Melville said. “As I move on to my next phase, I’m very confident Fresh Thyme Market is poised for continued success as I hand the baton to Liz.”

