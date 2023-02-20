Loblaw Encourages Customers to Bring Their Own Bags in Alberta

BRAMPTON, ON – Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) (“Loblaw”) announced that effective February 16, it will begin transitioning away from single-use plastic shopping bags at stores across Alberta, including Real Canadian Superstore®, Your Independent Grocer®, Real Canadian Liquor Store®, Extra Foods® and PC Express®. Today’s announcement is the next step in the company’s efforts to reduce single-use plastic and its overall environmental footprint.

“We are a purpose-led organization, with a goal to help Canadians live life well. Our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint is an important part of that,” said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. “Our efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill. But we know there’s more work to be done. Today’s announcement represents our continued commitment to protecting our environment across the region and beyond.”

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags to the stores, but there will also be a variety of reusable alternatives available at checkout lanes, including the iconic black PC reusable bag or PC reusable totes.

This is the latest in a long line of announcements related to Loblaw’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. Notably, Loblaw has committed to: net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 for Scope 1 and 2, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for Scope 3; reduce plastic waste by making all of its control brand and in-store packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025; and, send zero food waste to landfill by 2030. The full scope of the Company’s ESG commitments can be found in its 2021 ESG Report.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada’s favourite and most-trusted brands: President’s Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company’s loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada’s largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw’s purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.