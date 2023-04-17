Loblaw rolls out first battery electric transport truck, a major milestone toward its goal of a carbon-neutral fleet

BRAMPTON, ON – Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) (“Loblaw”) has achieved a significant milestone in its net-zero carbon emissions strategy, with the rollout of its first heavy-duty fully electric transport truck. The vehicle is a battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia manufactured by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) – the first series production eCascadia handed over to a customer in Canada, and one of five Loblaw expects to put into service in the months ahead. In 2017, Loblaw pledged that by 2030 it would decarbonize its fleet of more than 160 company-owned day-cab trucks.

The first electric truck will make daily runs between Loblaw’s distribution centre in Boucherville, Quebec, and Loblaw stores in the Greater Montreal Area, which include Provigo, Provigo Le Marche, and Maxi. The trucks will get up to 370 kilometers per charge while hauling up to 82,000 pounds of gradually diminishing gross weight, and will return to the Boucherville distribution centre’s new charging station to recharge daily.

“It’s no secret that vehicle decarbonization is central to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and we want to lead in the adoption of this new technology,” said Brian Springer, VP, National Transport Operations. “For nearly two years, we’ve piloted different vehicles across various parts of our business, and we’re excited to roll-out a solution that works.”

The deployment of electric trucks is one of over 250 projects Loblaw has completed in the last year alone to help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions – an important part of its ESG commitments and a significant step in fighting climate change.

“Retailers like Loblaw have big ambitions to decarbonize the thousands of trucks that transport the food Canadians grow and consume every day, This first battery electric Cascadia in the hand of a Canadian customer marks an important milestone to move the industry toward a more sustainable, safe and efficient future,” said DTNA SVP, Sales and Marketing, David Carson. “The vision we share and leadership in our respective industries is helping to pave the way to carbon neutrality and an unprecedented transformation.”

Freightliner’s battery electric eCascadia is ideally suited for short-haul routes that allow for depot-based charging. Extensive development and rigorous testing through several prototypes and customer-tested trucks resulted in a powerful and efficient electric truck with multiple battery and drive axle options, providing a typical range of up to 370 kilometers depending on vehicle configurations. With time being of the essence in this industry, a maximum battery capacity of almost 440 kWh can recharge 80 percent of the truck in approximately 90 minutes. To increase safety for traffic participants, especially in urban environments, the 82,000 lbs (GCW) Class 8 truck comes standard with Detroit Assurance with Active Brake Assist 5 and debuts the Active Side Guard Assist (ASGA). This industry-first technology that engages at urban speeds (20 kmph or less) to mitigate the truck from making a right turn when a moving cyclist or pedestrian is detected on the passenger side of the truck.

