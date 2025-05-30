Local Grapevine Bakery Joins Walmart’s ‘Local Finds’ Program

BreadHaus, a European-style artisan bakery in Grapevine, is partnering with Walmart as part of the retailer’s innovative Local Finds program.

BreadHaus customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area can now order their favorite preservative-free baked goods directly through Walmart.com or the Walmart app.

As one of the first local businesses selected to participate in the DFW launch of Walmart Local Finds, BreadHaus products can now be discovered and purchased online, with delivery or pickup options available.

