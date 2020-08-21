Loffredo Fresh Foods Opens New Distribution Center in Minneapolis

Des Moines, Iowa – Loffredo Fresh Foods, the Iowa-based food distributor long known and respected for its delivery of fresh produce across the Midwest, announced a new distribution facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Loffredo Fresh Foods began delivering to customers out of their new facility as of August 10th. The company plans to be the premier supplier for fresh produce, fresh cut items, and specialty foods in the marketplace. The new location allows the business to better serve their customers and expand opportunities.

“Making a difference in the communities we serve is why Loffredo Fresh Foods exists. This purpose has withstood the test of time for over 128 years,” said Brian Loffredo of Loffredo Fresh Foods. “It’s exciting to continue to execute on our strategic plan, including expanding our reach into new geographic areas. While the foodservice industry has been greatly changed during the pandemic, Loffredo is uniquely positioned to emerge stronger than ever, benefiting our team members and business partners for years to come.”

ABOUT LOFFREDO FRESH FOODS

Loffredo Fresh Foods is a full-line produce and specialty foods distributor that offers a wide variety of local and global products, and kitchen essentials. Founded in 1892 as Loffredo Fruit & Tobacco in Des Moines, Iowa, Loffredo Fresh Foods has been the leader in delivering high quality produce to the foodservice trade for more than 128 years. Today, Loffredo Fresh Foods operates seven distribution centers in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, and services fresh products to over 3,000 customers in the Midwest.