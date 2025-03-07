Logan Family Farms Partners with PA Beef Council and Local School Districts in Westmoreland County to Beef Up School Lunches 

Greensburg, PA — Tom Logan’s family farm dates back more than a century. In existence since 1894, the multi-generational cattle operation has seen a lot of change in its more than 130 years. In the fall of 2024, the Logans partnered with the PA Beef Council to begin supplying ground beef to two local school districts through the PA Beef to PA Schools (PBPS) program. Hempfield Area School District and New Kensington-Arnold School District each receive beef directly from the Logan’s farm to provide students with more beef, more often.

The PA Beef to PA Schools program serves 120 school districts across the Commonwealth by pairing them with local farmers to supply fresh, locally grown beef. The goal of the program is to regularly serve fresh, high-quality beef on school lunch trays and provide students across the state with access to fresh beef. One pound of beef can feed 5.5 students.

For many students, the beef provided through the PBPS program serves as their only opportunity to eat high-quality, locally sourced nutrition. Many districts pair their beef days with agriculture education and seek to inform students about the farmers supplying their meals. Since 2022, the PA Beef to PA Schools program has grown significantly with the number of students served increasing by close to 200,000. In 2025, PBPS is serving more than 212,000 students across 70% of the state.

Like any long standing business, Logan Family Farms has learned to embrace change. Situated 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, Logan describes the area as very urbanized. Their location has allowed them to grow their business and cattle herd through a direct marketing approach that has thrived since the pandemic. Logan and his wife Joann farm alongside their son Ben and his wife Jenn. Their direct marketing, retail sales, and door-to-door subscriptions grew significantly during the pandemic. “Our business doubled in about three months. There are some growing pains with growth that fast, but I’ve been in the beef industry my whole life and have seen a lot of ups and downs,” says Tom.

The expansion, paired with Logan and his wife’s longtime involvement with both the Pennsylvania Beef Council and Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association, opened the door for Logan Family Farms to participate in the PA Beef to PA Schools program. “The Beef Council was a great resource as we moved into direct marketing. We built a good relationship with them and have worked to support what they’re doing through the PA Beef to PA Schools program,” says Tom. “The program has grown exponentially since it started and that’s great to see,” he adds.

Today, the Logans have between 250 and 300 head of primarily Angus cattle. They supply both Hempfield and New Kensington-Arnold School Districts with beef each month, with Hempfield utilizing approximately 100 pounds of ground beef monthly.

Chef and Director of Food and Nutrition for the Hempfield Area School District, Linda LeBlanc shares that, “The beef program has been phenomenal for the Hempfield Area School District. We are especially proud that the beef coming from Logan Family Farms is being produced by a Hempfield Alumni. With the help of the PA Beef Council, we were able to promote our smash burger event making it an absolute success at both the Hempfield Area High School and Wendover Middle. We have everyone from students, to teachers, to principals asking when we will be running the local beef again. We are looking forward to continuing this phenomenal partnership in the future and showing everyone just how amazing our community really is.”

Jenn Logan shares that she’s received positive feedback from the districts. “One of the districts shared that as soon as the students hear it’s beef day, they want to be first in line for lunch,” she says. For a beef producer, there is nothing more fulfilling than knowing that their product is not only enjoyed but is also fueling young bodies and minds.

For Logan, it is heartening to know that while students are eating healthy meals, they’re also learning about where their food comes from with an appreciation for the farmers who work hard to get it to them. “Programs like PBPS help to ground people in the process behind raising and growing their food. PBPS helps them understand that their food does not just arrive in a delivery truck. Students learn that a farmer had to raise an animal to harvest the meat which is a premier protein source. It humanizes the process. I love that through this program we’re helping everyone to see the bigger picture of what a local farm can produce. We’re building that awareness for agriculture from a young age,” shares Jenn.

To learn more about PBPS contact Nichole Hockenberry, PA Beef Council Executive Director at nhockenberry@pabeef.org or 1-888-4BEEFPA.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.