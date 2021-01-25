Lone Peak Labeling Systems Introduces New Solutions

Chris Appelbaum, President, and owner of Lone Peak Labeling Systems has been in business for over 30 years handling the diverse labeling needs for grocery stores, specialty markets and food manufacturers.

The “Labeler” provides the most dependable, user friendly and cost-effective label and tag printing system available. It produces a very high-quality label that will enhance your branding and marketing efforts while meeting all USDA/FDA requirements. The “Labeler” makes it easy to provide consumers with the info they desire. This includes Allergen info, Nutritional info, Cooking Instructions, and other attributes (like organic, gluten free, grass fed, etc.). You can also print high quality, pre-laminated shelf talkers very economically.

There has been tremendous response to the “Labeler” system. Each customer brings needs and ideas that help us continually grow and develop our solutions. Every market that has a bakery, deli, meat or produce department will benefit greatly by installing the “Labeler” in their store. Our system provides one of the best marketing tools for communicating with your customers and increasing sales.

Our focus is to provide flexibility to our customers for labeling any type of product and package. Our system allows us to easily adapt the label to match our customers’ marketing program. We consult with our customers about their challenges with labeling, and then provide a working solution. This includes label design, data management and customized software.

We provide installation, training, and full technical service support for our Labeling solutions. Our factory trained technicians ensure efficiency in performance and equipment dependability.

Lone Peak Labeling has recently introduced several new products in response to industry evolution and customer needs. Some of the new solutions include signage programs, front of package info displays and support for color label printing.

For more information, visit www.lonepeak.com or call (801) 243-9500.