Lucky’s Market Closing All but One Florida Store

RON HURTIBISE, SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL Retail & FoodService January 23, 2020

Get ready to take one last sip ‘n stroll, South Florida. Lucky’s Market is about to close for good.

The chain will close 20 of its 21 stores in Florida by Feb. 12, confirmed Jason Rief, Lucky’s regional store director. Plans to open 14 other stores across the state have been cancelled.

Only the Lucky’s in West Melbourne will remain open, Rief said.

The chain’s South Florida stores are in Coral Springs, Oakland Park and Plantation. Stores started opening in Florida in 2016.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL

