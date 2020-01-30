Lucky’s Market Founders Buy Back Fort Collins Store, 6 Others

Lucky’s Market founders Bo and Trish Sharon plan to buy back seven specialty grocer stores, including the Fort Collins and north Boulder locations that remain open following the corporation’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Monday.

The 17-year-old natural foods chain announced Wednesday it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with a group led by the Sharons for seven stores in Fort Collins; Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; and Melbourne, Florida; along with the two Colorado locations.

The sale requires approval from the bankruptcy court.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fort Collins Coloradoan