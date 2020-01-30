Lucky’s Market Founders Buy Back Fort Collins Store, 6 Others

Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan Retail & FoodService January 30, 2020

Lucky’s Market founders Bo and Trish Sharon plan to buy back seven specialty grocer stores, including the Fort Collins and north Boulder locations that remain open following the corporation’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Monday.

The 17-year-old natural foods chain announced Wednesday it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with a group led by the Sharons for seven stores in Fort Collins; Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; and Melbourne, Florida; along with the two Colorado locations. 

The sale requires approval from the bankruptcy court. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fort Collins Coloradoan

Related Articles

No Picture
Retail & FoodService

Lucky’s Market Adds Simple Truth Brand to All Store Locations

August 28, 2019 www.luckysmarket.com

Lucky’s Market, a natural foods grocer that offers affordable options for every day foods and specialty choices, is now carrying a variety of The Kroger Co.’s Simple Truth® products in all of its 39 stores. The high-quality natural and organic brand is free from more than 101 artificial preservatives and ingredients, and Simple Truth Organic® products meet or exceed the standards set by the National Organic Program.