Lucky’s Market to Sell 11 Stores to Aldi and Publix as It Files for Bankruptcy

Lucky’s Market has filed for bankruptcy and is in the process of selling six of its Florida locations to Aldi and another five to Publix.

Publix is under contract to purchase Lucky’s leases with locations in Clermont, Naples, Neptune Beach, Orlando and Ormond Beach, the store said in a statement. These locations could become a Publix, or more likely, a Publix GreenWise. GreenWise stores, Publix’s new specialty chain, mirrors Lucky’s emphasis on prepared foods.

Aldi has not confirmed which locations it’s in negotiations with, but in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times said it’s “acquiring several” in Florida.

