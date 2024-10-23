Ludo Lefebvre Set to Expand his Incredible Food Offerings with Two New Concession Stands and Concepts at Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES — Ludo Lefebvre, the acclaimed chef and restaurateur known for his innovative culinary creations, is thrilled to announce the opening of two brand-new concession stands at the iconic Crypto.com Arena. This exciting venture marks a delicious addition to the arena’s dining options with his Ludobab and Trois Familia concepts by elevating the fan experience with gourmet offerings that celebrate the vibrant flavors of French cuisine. Lefebvre is no stranger to the downtown Los Angeles arena; he opened his incredibly successful LudoBird concession stand in 2013 and has become an absolute fan favorite.

Located conveniently on the Main Concourse of the arena, Ludo’s concession stands will feature a carefully curated menu that includes some of his signature dishes, reimagined for the fast-paced environment of a sports and entertainment venue. Guests can look forward to mouthwatering selections such as:

Ludobab – Mediterranean Kabobs, pita sandwiches, bowls, and salads. Grilled Pita Burger, Falafel, Warm Pita & Hummus, tomato salad, house made sauces.

Trois Familia – Mexican classics with a French twist (butter!). Barbacoa and Chicken Tacos, Nachos with house made queso, Corn Quesadilla, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Double Decker Style Potato Taco, house made salsas and Tres Leches Cake.

LudoBird – Provencal Fried Chicken Sandwiches, chicken strips, fresh cut chips, honey lavender biscuits

“I am beyond excited to bring my passion for food to the Crypto.com Arena,” said Ludo Lefebvre. “These new food offering will not only provide delicious options for fans but will also showcase the art of French cuisine in a fun and accessible way. Trois Familia is my nod to LA’s Mexican culture and cuisine which has been such important influence on my life in Los Angeles. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy my food while cheering for their favorite teams and artists.”

“We are thrilled to expand our incredible partnership with Chef Ludo Lefebvre at Crypto.com Arena, his passion for culinary excellence and creativity aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests,” Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena. “Ludo’s unique approach to French cuisine will undoubtedly elevate our concession offerings, making every visit to the arena not just a sporting or concert event, but a memorable culinary journey as well. We can’t wait for our fans to taste his remarkable dishes!”

The concession stand is set to open on October 22nd at the Los Angeles Lakers home opener coinciding with kicking off the arena’s busy event schedule. With a commitment to using high-quality ingredients and a focus on flavor, Lefebvre’s concession stands promise to enhance the overall experience for all visitors.

For more information about Ludo Lefebvre and his culinary endeavors, please visit: http://www.ludolefebvre.com