Lunch with a Side of Kindness: Chartwells K12 Celebrates School Lunch Heroes

National School Lunch Hero Day Recognizes Teams Serving up Happy and Healthy Across the Country



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to raise your lunch trays and cheer, School Lunch Hero Day is almost here! It’s time to roll out the red carpet for the dedicated lunch ladies and men who tirelessly serve up delicious meals while creating welcoming cafeterias every day.

Chartwells K12 will celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day this Friday, May 2, to recognize its more than 18,000 chefs, dietitians, and food service workers serving over 2.2 million meals a day and making the cafeteria the happiest place in school. Feeding kids is a superpower for School Lunch Heroes, and Chartwells will honor associates with celebrations at their schools and special edition T-shirts.

“For many kids, lunchtime is the highlight of the day, offering a time of nourishment and connection,” said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. “Thank you to our School Lunch Heroes who go beyond ensuring kids are fed and are dedicated to making the cafeteria a safe and welcoming place for kids and team members.”

See more of how Chartwells is celebrating their School Lunch Heroes in this video: https://vimeo.com/1078443923

In addition to serving nutritious meals, School Lunch Heroes know the power of creating community and connection through food and in the cafeteria. Here’s a snapshot of how they’re welcoming students and fellow teammates across the country:

DaVinci School District, CA: When the Chartwells staff at DaVinci teamed up with the school’s special needs program, they transformed the cafeteria into a dynamic learning hub. Here, students earn their California Food Handlers Certification and gain hands-on experience by preparing 300+ to-go bags each morning. This initiative is more than job training; it’s a vibrant program that fosters independence and opens doors for future career opportunities.

Now in its 13th year, School Lunch Hero Day is a nationwide celebration honoring the incredible school nutrition professionals who ensure students receive nutritious meals every day.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12’s goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.