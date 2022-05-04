Lunds & Byerlys groceries to be delivered by Target-owned Shipt

In a move that Lunds & Byerlys said will double its delivery order capacity, the upscale grocer is partnering with the Shipt delivery business of grocery competitor Target Corp.

Lunds & Byerlys sent an e-mail to customers this week alerting them that the transition to the new delivery model will begin May 10 and be completed June 7.

As a result, Lunds & Byerlys will no longer have its own delivery drivers or trucks. The current delivery drivers will be provided the opportunity to work in other roles at Lunds & Byerlys or continue to be a driver by joining Shipt. Vehicles will be sold or used in other departments.

