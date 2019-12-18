Maggie White Promoted to Director of the NGA Foundation

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA) is pleased to announce that Maggie White has been promoted to the position of Director of the NGA Foundation. White previously served as Manager, Donor Relations and Development for the NGA Foundation.

“For the past two years, Maggie has led numerous efforts within the NGA Foundation and is well prepared to take on this expanded role leading our Foundation. Her commitment to our industry and its most valuable asset — our people — is strong and her vision for the NGA Foundation will ensure its continued success into the future,” said Greg Ferrara, President NGA Foundation and President and CEO, NGA.

In her previous role, White was responsible for fundraising efforts for the non-profit arm of NGA and executing programs related to workforce and career development, including a scholarship and executive leadership program. She was also responsible for launching the NGA Foundation’s Career Center, which provides resources for job seekers and employers in the grocery industry. Before joining NGA in September 2017, White was a Sales Representative with Glazer’s Distributors (Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits), where she was responsible for managing the wine and spirits sales of more than 60 accounts.

The NGA Foundation provides independent retailers with tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts, and bolster professional and leadership development opportunities for employees.

White holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University.