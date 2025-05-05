Major Grocery Supplier to Lay off Nearly 500 Employees, Shutter Distribution Center in Baldwin

Beginning July 4, 2025, roughly 490 employees working at a location in Baldwin, Florida, will be laid off over a 14-day period, a notice to the state says.

BALDWIN, Fla. — A major wholesale grocery supplier is closing one of its distribution centers in Baldwin, laying off hundreds of employees, according to documents obtained by First Coast News.

C&S Wholesale Services, LLC said it is ceasing operations at its distribution center located at 15500 West Beaver St., according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

