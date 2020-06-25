Making Lemonade Out of a Lemon of a Year

This year has certainly brought a lot of new understandings. One lesson we’ve learned – often painfully – is the power of connections.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, connections were stretched and sometimes broken in the food supply chain. While some producers and growers were faced with excess product due to closings in the foodservice industry, there were shortages in various retail segments. Those who transport and distribute goods also had their routines upended.

As things have been out of whack for those who provide, ship and sell produce, consumers also have changed their connections. From where they buy products to how they are eating, most people are doing things differently.

