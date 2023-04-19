Mandatory Plant-Based Milk in Schools? Here’s Why a Louisiana Congressman is Proposing it

WASHINGTON — Citing statistics that show most students of color are sickened by the milk school cafeterias must serve, Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter has filed a bill to require schools to offer dairy alternatives during mealtimes.

Carter’s is but one of several bills in Congress and nearly half of the state Legislatures across the U.S. this year addressing controversies about dairy milk and the 77-year-old federal system that reimburses schools for giving milk to their students.

“Listen, this is not anti-dairy,” Carter said. “I am a milk drinker. I promote the benefits of milk: strengthening your bones and giving you vitamin D. But I will not promote it for children who cannot properly digest it. We have to have alternatives.”

