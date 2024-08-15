Many Places Pine for Grocery Stores. Some Fishers Residents Tell Meijer: Not in My Backyard

The Fishers Plan Commission approved a proposal for a contested Meijer grocery on the east side in a meeting that included a brief history of local NIMBY-ism.

The commission voted 7-0, with two absences, to recommend approval to the City Council of an 80,000-square-foot store and gas station at Southeastern Parkway and Cyntheanne Road.

The store has faced opposition from nearby residents, particularly in Whelchel Springs, who assert it is too big for the neighborhood and would attract traffic to an area already congested by nearby Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate & Junior High School.

