Maple Leaf Farms Launches Operation Operator Summer Promotion

LEESBURG, Ind. — Maple Leaf Farms aims to help foodservice establishments reopen this summer with its “Operation Operator” promotion.

Designed for restaurant operators and caterers, the promotion runs now through Oct. 1, 2020, and features free case rebates, social media support, webinars and free face masks.

“Operators are still struggling to reopen amidst the pandemic,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “This rebate is a cost-effective way to introduce duck to their menu, and the expanded program offers additional tools to help generate interest and trial in duck with their customers.”

The promotion focuses on a rebate of one free case of product for every 10 cases ordered of roast half duck, duck breast, confit or pulled duck leg meat foodservice products. All rebate redeemers will also receive a free Maple Leaf Farms face mask with additional masks available for order.

In addition, to help support operators Maple Leaf Farms is offering a free targeted social media ad highlighting the restaurant’s duck dish, plus duck take-out recipe guides. The Operation Operator webinar series will be held over the coming months and cover new products, chef tips and the story behind Maple Leaf Farms duck. The first webinar is scheduled for July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. EDT and will give an overview of the Operation Operator program as well as new duck products.

Operators may sign up for Operation Operator webinars by emailing [email protected] or messaging Maple Leaf Farms on social media. For more information and details about the Operation Operator program, please visit www.mapleleaffarms.com/operation-operator.pdf

About Maple Leaf Farms:

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit www.mapleleaffarms.com.