Marine Atlantic Ends Priority Boarding for Food, Medicine to and from N.L.

Marine Atlantic is ending its pandemic practice of giving priority boarding to trucks carrying food, pharmaceuticals and certain other supplies to and from Newfoundland, a move that has one retail lobby group unhappy and saying it will impact the quality of fresh food available to people on the island.

The Crown corporation implemented priority boarding at the end of March, a measure meant to ease supply chain woes as a wave of pandemic restrictions swept across Canada and Marine Atlantic dialled back capacity on its vessels.

Food items, from non-perishable goods to fresh meats, fish, produce and dairy products, along with medical supplies and drugs, were given the first crack at crossings over other types of commercial traffic.

