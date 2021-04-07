Mark Chenoweth joins Blanc Display Group as Business Development Manager

DOVER, NJ. Blanc Display Group, an eco-conscious leader and merchandising specialist in the design and manufacturing of signage and displays for the food and beverage retail industry, announces the addition of manufacturing executive Mark Chenoweth as Business Development Manager.

Mr. Chenoweth has more than 25 years’ experience in product development, sales and manufacturing, using his expertise to develop solutions that address complex merchandising challenges and elevate brand awareness. Mr. Chenoweth served as president of Carlson AirFlo for over 9 years and developed many innovative product lines. Mr. Chenoweth has extensive international business development experience, bringing together product design and manufacturing technology for hundreds of retail projects.

Mr. Chenoweth will be based out of Minneapolis, MN and may be reached at [email protected] or 763-954-0284.