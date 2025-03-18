Market 32/Price Chopper Announces Over $618,000 Raised During Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

March 18, 2025

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Salvation Army bellringers at Market 32/Price Chopper stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire raised over $618,000 during the six week “Red Kettle” holiday campaign in November and December 2024. The money raised will help fund essential services, including food assistance, shelter, and emergency relief.

“Every donation made at our stores has a direct impact, allowing The Salvation Army to provide hope and assistance to those who need it most,” said Pam Cerrone, Market 32/Price Chopper director of community relations. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership and incredibly grateful to our customers for stepping up and supporting their important work and making a difference in the lives of so many.”

“Our continued Red Kettle partnership with Price Chopper and Market 32, and the continued generosity of their customers and bell ringing volunteers makes it possible for The Salvation Army to help those most in need throughout the year,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “The funds raised in the Red Kettles stay in the local communities to support families and individuals through Salvation Army programs and services like food pantries, holiday and emergency assistance programs, youth and senior programs, and more. Thank you to everyone who played a part in making this Red Kettle campaign a success!” 

About Market 32/Price Chopper

Based in Schenectady, NY, Market 32/Price Chopper operates 129 Market 32 and Price Chopper supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting-edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.

