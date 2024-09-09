Market of Choice Celebrates its 45th Anniversary with the Return of the Product Experience Show

Oregon’s largest independent grocery store helps fight food insecurity in Oregon and champions local makers

EUGENE, ORE. — Oregon’s largest independent grocery store Market of Choice is marking its 45th anniversary this month with the return of its popular Product Experience Show (PES), a celebration of food, beverage, and health and wellness products. This beloved annual community event is free and will be held on September 26 in Eugene, where Market of Choice is headquartered. Of the more than 250 makers, producers, farmers, and ranchers showcased from around the Northwest sampling and selling their wares, 125 are Oregon vendors.

“Market of Choice wouldn’t be where we are today without the incredible support of our customers and the many local producers who bring Oregon’s bounty to our doorsteps,” said Rick Wright, Market of Choice owner and CEO. “The Product Experience Show is a joyful celebration of community—a chance for us all to come together, share our passion for quality food, connect with makers, and discover new innovations.”

As a family-owned company with 11 stores throughout Oregon, Market of Choice has always been committed to supporting its local communities and is proud to partner with food banks throughout the state. In Lane County, where Market of Choice has four stores, the company’s food donations have provided more than one million meals to those in need since 2019. In 2023 alone, Market of Choice donated the equivalent of 289,114 meals to FOOD For Lane County. And according to FOOD For Lane County’s Director of Development Rebecca Sprinson, “People ask for the types of food Market of Choice provides. From fresh fruits and vegetables to dairy products and packaged goods, the quality is unmatched.”

Product Experience Show: A Community Celebration

Taking place on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 12-5 p.m, at Venue 252 in downtown Eugene, the Produce Experience Show showcases a diverse array of offerings, including food and beverages, whole health products, ranchers, farmers, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample products, meet the makers behind the brands, and learn more about food innovation happening in Oregon’s local communities. Open to the public, Market of Choice has partnered with FOOD For Lane County to offer entry to the show when attendees register for a free ticket and donate two cans of food at the event entrance.

Spotlight: Makers from Around the State

Market of Choice is dedicated to sourcing and championing locally made products for its customers, keeping dollars in the local community and bolstering the economic vitality of the region. Its MOJO program has been a catalyst for many Oregon makers, providing them with the tools, resources, and platform to scale their businesses and reach a broader audience. These four outstanding Oregon makers from across the state have thrived through their partnerships with Market of Choice and involvement in the MOJO program.

De Casa Fine Foods: Straight from Eugene, De Casa Fine Foods has been crafting all-natural, USDA Certified Organic salsas for more than twenty years, growing hand-in-hand with Market of Choice. According to President Lindsay Stubblefield, Market of Choice’s buyers have been instrumental in offering valuable counsel on determining what products to develop and launch. This collaboration has resulted in a 100% success rate in bringing new products to market, including several varieties of tortillas and newly launched organic tortilla chips, making De Casa Salsa a local favorite.

Tân Tân Foods: Based in Beaverton, Tân Tân Foods offers premium, authentic Vietnamese sauces inspired by family recipes that are both gluten-free and vegan—a first in the market. “To maintain the integrity of our brand, it’s essential we are placed in specialty locations where quality is prioritized,” said Lisa Tan, chief people officer of Tân Tân Foods. “The pricing at Market of Choice is so good, and it reflects the exceptional value and authenticity we deliver.”

Josie’s Best: With kids in tow and a bowl of batter in hand, Josie’s Best Founder Josie Johnson walked into the Bend Market of Choice. The store manager graciously met with her and introduced her to the MOJO program, from which she gained valuable guidance on packaging, distribution, and inventory management. With Market of Choice’s support, Josie Best has quadrupled in size since 2018, bringing certified gluten-free and allergen-free baking mixes that bring back the joy of breakfast to those with dietary restrictions.

HYCH Hot Sauces: Salem’s HYCH creates bold, flavorful hot sauces with “Heat You Can Handle,” perfect for enhancing meals without overpowering them. With Market of Choice’s distribution help, owners Catharine and Matt Kuerbis were able to reach their goal of getting HYCH into stores statewide. According to Catharine, what truly sets Market of Choice apart is the direct and personal access we are given and the organization’s proactive approach and encouragement. “Plus, they offer a direct avenue to engage with customers through demonstrations and events like the Product Experience Show.”

About Market of Choice

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice is Oregon’s largest family-owned, independent grocer with 11 stores located throughout the state. Driven by the joy of and an admiration for Oregon food and its makers, Market of Choice has grown into a thriving grocery retailer with nearly 1,400 dedicated employees. With stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford, and the Portland-metro area, Market of Choice has developed deep, meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across Oregon and is committed to fostering a vibrant local food economy. For more information, visit www.marketofchoice.com. Stay connected with Market of Choice on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.