Market of Choice Redefines Private Label with its New Oregon-Made ‘Craft & Kitchen’ Line

EUGENE, ORE. — Oregon’s largest independent, family-owned grocer Market of Choice strengthens its commitment to local makers with the announcement of its new private label line, Craft & Kitchen. This new line includes premium dairy products and center store pantry staples distinguished by unique recipes and flavors that have been co-created with Oregon makers and Market of Choice chefs.

Market of Choice stores have the largest selection of products made and grown in the state, with more than 7,000 items available across its 11 stores statewide. The new Craft & Kitchen line is exclusive to Market of Choice, and each premium product reflects the craftsmanship, creativity, and flavors of an Oregon maker.

“Market of Choice’s new Craft & Kitchen line is more than a typical private label brand; it is a celebration of Oregon’s makers,” says John Boyle, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Market of Choice. “We are creating unique recipes in collaboration with local artisans that elevate our customers’ food experience while aligning with our core values and unwavering support for local makers, keeping dollars in the local economy, and delivering products to customers that taste great.”

With more products launching later this year, the carefully curated collection available in stores now showcases these exciting collaborations between Market of Choice and the makers listed below:

Fruit spreads by Oregon Growers

Honey by Oregon Growers

Milk by Umpqua Dairy

Eggs by Wilcox Family Farms

Mac & Cheese by Rallenti Pasta

Pastas by Rallenti Pasta

Local Heat Tortilla Chips by Hot Mama Salsa

Pasta sauces by Paradigm Foodworks: Coming Soon. Market of Choice will be adding four brand-new pasta sauces to the Craft & Kitchen line in the coming weeks. Produced by Lake Oswego’s Paradigm Foodworks, these Market of Choice chef-created recipes are rich and flavorful, showcasing classic flavors enhanced by Oregon mushrooms, cheese, chilis, wine, and more.

Each Oregon maker Market of Choice is collaborating with got their start with Market of Choice or is involved in its MOJO program, which has nurtured hundreds of partnerships with Oregon food and beverage makers, helping local entrepreneurs jumpstart their ventures. Market of Choice believes in these trusted partners and is proud to share their stories on the packaging and amplify their brand.

Knowing Portland-based Hot Mama Salsa owner Nikki Guerrero was in the process of expanding her line, Market of Choice invited Guerrero to collaborate on the development of Local Heat Tortilla Chips. Market of Choice had previously offered a house-made flavored chip in its deli and saw an opportunity to bring it back with a local twist under the Craft & Kitchen label. Guerrero and Market of Choice teamed up to create a bold new chip, blending Market of Choice’s original recipe with spices and Mexican chili peppers from Peppered Earth located in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Beyond bringing an incredible new product to customers, Guerrero sees this as part of a larger movement to uplift Oregon’s food makers. “For someone passionate about the local food community, it’s exciting to work with a grocery chain that truly supports small makers,” said Guerrero. “Oregon has one of the most amazing food cultures in the country, if not the world. Market of Choice’s Craft & Kitchen private label highlights the incredible bounty of Oregon’s food scene and showcases what’s possible when a retailer truly invests in its local makers.”

Market of Choice also has a distinguished private-release wine collection that includes the CommUnity Cellars and Intersect brands, along with the recently launched Place line, a love letter to the distinct terroir of Oregon’s wine-growing regions. All three are created in partnership with Oregon wine growers to offer exceptional quality at an accessible price. Each must meet its standard as a fine representation of the varietal character, the source of the grape, and the regional style.

About Market of Choice

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice is Oregon’s largest family-owned, independent grocer with 11 stores located throughout the state. Driven by the joy of and admiration for Oregon food and its makers, Market of Choice has grown into a thriving grocery retailer with nearly 1,400 dedicated employees. With stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford, and the Portland-metro area, Market of Choice has developed deep, meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across Oregon and is committed to fostering a vibrant local food economy. For more information, visit www.marketofchoice.com. Stay connected with Market of Choice on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.