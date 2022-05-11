Marketplacer and Albertsons Companies Partner to Present “The New State of Marketplaces and Their Opportunity for Growth”

DENVER– Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, today announced it has partnered with Albertsons Companies, a leading food and drug retailer in the United States serving 34 million customers a week, to present “The New State of Marketplaces and Their Opportunity for Growth” at the Retail Innovation Conference in Chicago, IL. on May 11th.

The session features a discussion on the state of the industry between Jas Krdzalic, Senior Director of Marketplace Strategy at Albertsons Cos., and Bob Schwartz, Marketplacer Board of Directors. Together they will share perspectives on the advantages of running an online marketplace in today’s competitive retail market. They will also touch upon marketplace strategies to boost customer acquisition and brand exposure, as well as discuss the competitive landscape and possible areas of disruption and consolidation.

Marketplaces are transforming the way consumers shop, merchants sell and suppliers market their goods. They are fast becoming an essential component of an organization’s ecommerce strategy to generate more revenue, create compelling customer experiences, and drive loyalty.

The fireside chat will also feature specific examples from Marketplacer’s customer base of transforming companies with the power of marketplace technology as well as Albertson’s thoughts on how to leverage a marketplace strategy to become a category leader.

“This is a really important topic for all kinds of online merchants as product category line and industry leaders blur as companies take advantage of the immense opportunities of marketplaces,” said Jim Stirewalt, President US, Marketplacer. “We look forward to diving into the topic with Albertsons Cos. to address this important shift in the market and showcase.”

Retail Innovation Conference attendees can find this panel in room #S405B on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM, local time.

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online eCommerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.