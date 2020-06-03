Marvell Foods, Nation’s Leading Food Broker, Food Buyer, Food Trader, Aims to Make it Easy to Buy and Sell Overstock Food

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Marvell Foods, a leading overstock food liquidation company, sees first-hand the effects of the global pandemic on the food supply chain. According to Marilyn Raybin, founder and President of Marvell Foods, “The speed with which the entire food industry has changed is both remarkable and frightening. Foodservice, institutional sales have practically vanished.”

Globally, most countries are dependent on each other for importing food products, with the U.S. alone exporting about 15% of its overall food supply to other nations. However, pandemic-related shifts in consumer demand and safety procedures in food harvesting, manufacturing, production, and shipping have led to disruptions in the delicate supply chain. Domestically, companies have been scrambling to adjust to the changes, working out new methods for securing raw materials and shoring up the food supply.

Marvell is working with both legacy and new companies alike, to market the enormous amounts of inventory built up as a result of the closure of schools, sports stadiums, cruise ships, casinos, theatres, and other “socially reliant” businesses.

Raybin says, “Manufacturers, suppliers, co-packers, and distributors find themselves in a very very difficult situation. On the one hand, the raw commodity product they use to produce their products has shrunk significantly, on the other hand, there is also a food surplus due to the need to store and warehouse food produced for clients who refuse to accept the product because their businesses are closed. All the warehoused food is a diminishing asset, it can either be a total write off, or through our unique sales network it is a way to earn income and reduce losses.”

In addition to specializing in the sale of close-coded products, the company has earned a national reputation for their success in helping clients secure buyers in the areas of Food and Beverage liquidation, and overstock food products.

As food product brokers, Marvell Foods has the resources to provide unique solutions to food companies faced with a wide range of uncommon problems. “The coronavirus has exposed the fragility of the food industry ecosystem,” says Raybin, “the effects of the food disruption have rippled throughout the entire food supply chain, from farm, to production, to store shelves.”

With decades of experience, Marvell is positioned to provide food liquidation services to both large and small retailers across the country. With the company’s ability to accept “take all” deals, Marvell Foods can provide businesses with much-needed cash injections.

On the other side of the coin, food product buyers can also benefit from the many services offered by the company. Marvell frequently gets first-look dibs on the highest quality salvage and overstock foods given its extensive national network. This avenue is ideal for retail businesses and companies looking to save money and maximize profits with heavily discounted fare during these tough times.