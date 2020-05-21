Master-Bilt Manufacturing Facility to Close in New Albany, Mississippi

NEW ALBANY, MS – Refrigerated Solutions Group (“RSG”) today announced that after a full review of its business opportunities, market conditions and other options, it reached the difficult but necessary decision to begin the process of permanently closing its manufacturing facility located in New Albany, Mississippi.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused sudden, dramatic, and unexpected conditions outside of the company’s control. The unprecedented and major economic downturn and the governmental-forced closures of many of RSG’s customers have contributed to these unforeseeable business conditions. As a result, product manufacturing will be consolidated to RSG’s Hudson, WI facility by October 31, 2020. The RSG warehouse facility in Guntown, MS will remain an ongoing warehouse and distribution operation.

“RSG is committed to maintaining the Master-Bilt brand and will continue to support our customers, sales representatives, service agents and channel partners,” commented Chief Executive Officer Kevin Fink.

Fink continued, “We wish to extend our appreciation to our employees, customers and channel partners for their support over the years of the Master-Bilt brand and throughout this manufacturing change.”

ABOUT MASTER-BILT

Master-Bilt, a member of Refrigerated Solutions Group and in business for over 80 years, offers a complete line of refrigerated coolers and freezers for commercial foodservice applications. Master-Bilt’s markets of specialty include institutional settings, restaurants, small footprint retail and convenience stores. For more information on Master-Bilt’s full product line visit www.master-bilt.com.