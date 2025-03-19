Master the Art of Duck: Maple Leaf Farms Launches New Virtual Duck Culinary Course 

Learn the culinary history of duck, cooking methods, and more



LEESBURG, Ind. — Maple Leaf Farms is elevating culinary education with the launch of its new Duck Culinary Course, designed to equip aspiring chefs in culinary schools with the knowledge and techniques needed to master duck preparation.

“Maple Leaf Farms has long been committed to supporting the culinary arts and education,” said Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell. “Updating our culinary course so that it is available online and in easy-to-manage modules will allow more culinary students the opportunity to explore duck and expand their culinary skills.”

Currently, the course offers more than 10 modules on topics ranging from duck breeds and safe food handling to how to cook duck breast and make duck stock. Additional course materials, which will include video recipes for several modern and classic duck dishes, will be launched later in 2025.

“As much as we love to encourage creativity when preparing duck dishes, we also want to celebrate duck’s vast culinary history by helping students learn how to cook the classics,” said Ruddell. “Some of the world’s most popular duck dishes have centuries-old roots in cultures across the globe. We want culinary students to be comfortable cooking these dishes as well as more modern duck recipes.”

Maple Leaf Farms Virtual Duck Culinary Course can be accessed free of charge on the company’s website. Culinary instructors with questions can reach the company at mlfmarketing@mapleleaffarms.com.

About Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit mapleleaffarms.com.