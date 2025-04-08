Mattson Launches Chef Insights AI and ProtoThink Foodservice AI, a New Suite of AI-Driven Tools for Foodservice Professionals

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Innovation firm Mattson is thrilled to introduce the world of foodservice to Chef Insights AI. This purpose-built AI model includes 40 chef personas, each with a resumé of decades of experience in the foodservice industry from QSR to fast casual to casual dining to non-commercial to bars. The benefits of Chef Insights AI include the ability to provide guidance and exploration in multiple areas:

Collaborate instantly with up to 40 highly experienced chefs

Global culinary and trend insights

Innovative concept development for menu, foodservice and CPG products

Flavor exploration

Menu item naming, product naming

With the breadth and power of this tool, Chef Insights AI is poised to become a must-have menu, concept, ops, and innovation tool.

Most Mattson innovation engagements involve the generation of insights from clients’ customers, be they consumers or operators. But it’s always been difficult to get enough insights from a substantial number of culinary operators to guide decision-making. It would be incredibly difficult and expensive to recruit and engage with as varied a group of human operators, not to mention time-consuming. This is where Mattson Chef Insights AI plays a role.

Silicon Valley-based Mattson, the country’s leading food and beverage innovation firm, is enhancing its 47 years of business in the foodservice channel with services that bring new benefits to the industry via powerful new AI technology: tools that are primed to help menu innovators from chefs to marketers to insights professionals.

To introduce the foodservice industry to the power of Mattson AI capabilities, the company will be hosting an event at the Mattson Innovation Center in Chicago, called, “Meet The Chefs of Mattson Chef Insights AI.” It will take place the same week of the National Restaurant Association show. For more event information, see below.

The event will include a hands-on demonstration of the powerful combination of Chef Insights AI + ProtoThink Foodservice AI, a separate model built for ideation and conceptual development. Guests will be able to generate insights to create a new food or beverage product or menu item at the event. This is a natural extension into foodservice innovation since Mattson’s launch of AI services in 2024.

“We’ve been partners to the foodservice industry for 47+ years,” said Mattson’s 28-year veteran Barb Stuckey, “but our new AI tools enable foodservice professionals responsible for innovation initiatives: both operators and suppliers. We welcome them all.”

AI is not just theory, at this event you’ll get a literal taste of AI. Mattson will be utilizing Chef Insights AI to create the food and beverage menu for the event, which will be brought to life and served by the Mattson culinary team.

Chef Insights AI offers the ability to tap Chefs’ expertise anytime, for any question, and is unmatched in terms of speed, engagement, and cost-effectiveness. AI-powered market insightscan unlock deeper and faster understanding of guest and operator behavior at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy techniques. Mattson AI models tap into billions of guest and operator behavior insights available via AI, which holistically utilizes a vast array of sources, from sites, blogs, social media, scientific papers, and recipes, to provide rapid intelligence on foodservice needs and wants.

Mattson Chief AI Officer Steve Gundrum has spent much of his time over the past 8 years demystifying the use of artificial intelligence for Mattson clients and potential clients across the CPG and foodservice channels. He’s seen as an AI subject matter expert and is now busy building custom AI models for Mattson clients.

“Chef Insights AI is the first innovation service specifically leveraging AI for the culinary and menu innovation needs of foodservice operators and suppliers,” said Gundrum.

Combined with Mattson’s ProtoThink Foodservice AI, the two services are built to amplify the insights gained from Chef Insights AI and turn them into new growth-focused restaurant concepts, products, menu strategy, and more.

“This enables our clients to develop better informed ideation strategies, enhance competitive analysis, and drive more effective innovation,” said Justin Shimek, Mattson CEO and Chairman of the Board, “Using AI in this way results in creating fuel for future growth for our clients.”

Mattson is a Silicon Valley-based food and beverage innovation firm, providing services to all channels within the food and beverage industry, including foodservice, CPG, commercial ingredients, and more. Working with clients both large and small, Mattson helps identify the insights and strategies that inform the big, viable products they develop for clients, from ideation through commericalization. In 2024, Mattson opened a second location in Chicago.