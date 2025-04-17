McCain Partners with Chicago Cubs to Launch SureCrisp Fries at Wrigley Field

Fans can enjoy fries that stay crispy longer—plus free fry giveaways, street fest appearances and Fry Day fun all season long

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — McCain Foods, the maker of 1 in 4 fries worldwide, has announced a new partnership with the Chicago Cubs to serve its game-changing SureCrisp® Fries at Wrigley Field. Baseball fans can now keep their eyes on the game – not their fries – thanks to SureCrisp®’s innovative recipe that keeps fries crispy for longer than traditional French fries.

Crispy fries at the ballpark? Yes, please.

McCain SureCrisp® Fries will be available for purchase at most Wrigley Field concession stands this season. To celebrate, McCain and the Cubs will offer Summer Fry Days—surprising one section of lucky fans with free fries at every Friday Cubs home game from April 18 through September 26.

Plus, on Summer Fry Days fans can visit the new McCain SureCrisp® Fry House at Gallagher Way where they can enjoy crispy fries delivered every few minutes along with interactive games and fun just steps from the ballpark.

“At McCain, we know there’s nothing like the crack of a bat, the roar of the crowd—and the perfect fry in your hand,” said Tracy Hostetler, VP, head of North American Potato Marketing at McCain Foods. “That’s why we’re proud to bring our game-changing SureCrisp® Fries to Wrigley Field. They stay crispy longer, so fans can focus on cheering for the Cubs, not rushing to enjoy their favorite foods.”

Fries with a twist

Throughout the season, McCain and the Cubs will also introduce additional limited-edition loaded fry creations each homestand at Wrigley Field. Expect bold flavors and fun toppings that celebrate Chicago’s team in every bite.

Crispy fries all summer long

Can’t make it to Wrigley Field? No problem. The McCain SureCrisp® Fry House will be popping up everywhere Chicagoans naturally congregate this summer, from street fests to movie nights in the park, so everyone can experience the crispy magic of SureCrisp® Fries.

Why SureCrisp®?

SureCrisp® Fries are one of McCain’s most popular products and have quickly become an irreplaceable part of restaurant kitchens and menus. Soggy fries are a big disappointment, and unlike traditional fries that quickly lose their crunch under warming lights or in a driver’s delivery bag, McCain SureCrisp® Fries were built for today’s dining experience. Their special batter locks in crispiness for up to 30 minutes, whether they’re served in a restaurant, at a ballpark or delivered to your home.

Now available in 10 crave-worthy cuts—including Straight Cut, Crinkle Cut, and Skin-On Spiral Cut—SureCrisp® Fries are a game-changer for restaurants and foodservice operators who strive to provide their customers with perfect fries every time. For delivery fries that don’t disappoint, be sure to ask for McCain SureCrisp® by name.

More information about McCain SureCrisp® Fries is available at SureCrisp.com.

ABOUT MCCAIN FOODS

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,900 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO CUBS

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization’s three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World’s Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.