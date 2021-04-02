McCormick For Chefs Adds New Condiment Dip Cups to Foodservice Portfolio

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – With 63 percent of patrons desiring single use condiment containers to complement meals1, McCormick For Chefs has launched a new Portion Control Dip Cup format. Whether eating on- or off-premise, pre-sealed single-serve cups of condiments make it safe and convenient for patrons to customize meals and allow operators to save on labor and maintain better sanitation measures.

These pre-measured, 1.5 fluid ounce dip cups come in three varieties:

In addition to dip cups, McCormick For Chefs offers Portion Control Packets in four popular flavors: Frank’s RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, French’s® Tomato Ketchup, French’s® Classic Yellow Mustard, and French’s® Spicy Brown Mustard.

Operators can take advantage of two great ways to save on Portion Control Dip Cups and Packets with this rebate. Contact your McCormick Sales Representative for purchase.

Discover more solutions and menu ideas designed for curbside pickup, takeout, delivery and drive-thru here.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like

Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

