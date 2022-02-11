McCormick For Chefs Introduces McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – McCormick For Chefs® is expanding its portfolio with new McCormick® Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. This pre-made blend of McCormick herbs and spices makes it simple to prepare delicious guacamole and can bring on-trend, fresh flavor to other breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items too. No chopping or measuring is needed to enable operators to save on time and labor in the back of house.

Product Name Description Size Item Code McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning Adds a punch of flavor with onion, sea salt, red bell pepper, paprika, garlic, and chives. 6/21.5 oz 901599678

Under the McCormick For Chefs’ portfolio, McCormick Culinary is a collection of premium spices, herbs, and seasonings, specifically made for foodservice operators and chefs. McCormick’s global sourcing team enables unparalleled control and understanding of the supply chain, ensuring every product delivers a pure and consistent flavor, dish after dish.

With 60% of consumers loving or liking guacamole1, this blend is sure to be a hit on everything from scrambled eggs to roasted vegetables. Chefs can put it into action with these recipe ideas:

Fresh Guacamole: Mix two diced avocados with one tablespoon of McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning and one tablespoon of lime juice. Serve with chips, veggies or on toast.

Mix two diced avocados with one tablespoon of McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning and one tablespoon of lime juice. Serve with chips, veggies or on toast. Sausage Hash Browns and Eggs: This breakfast hash will be a hit on morning menus and features fresh flavors with McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning.

This breakfast hash will be a hit on morning menus and features fresh flavors with McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. Tabbouleh Salad & Hummus Platter: Refreshingly light, this Middle Eastern salad gets its bright flavor from McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. Serve with hummus, feta, olives, and pita for a lunch platter.

Refreshingly light, this Middle Eastern salad gets its bright flavor from McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. Serve with hummus, feta, olives, and pita for a lunch platter. Seasoned Chicken Kofta Over Couscous: Add layers of flavor to this dish by seasoning ground chicken, tomatoes, and couscous with McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. Top with arugula and avocado for a light menu offering.

Operators can learn more about McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning here, and contact their McCormick Sales Representative to purchase here.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Datassential Food Profiles