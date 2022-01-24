McCormick For Chefs Launches Cholula Street Taco Seasoning Mixes in Two Flavors

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – Under the McCormick For Chefs® foodservice portfolio, the Cholula® brand that both consumers and operators know and love is expanding into a new category–seasoning mixes. Cholula Street Taco Seasoning Mixes are available in two flavors: Chile Pepper Carne Asada and Smoky Chipotle Carnitas. With street taco menu penetration having grown 64% over the past four years and 82% of patrons liking or loving tacos1, these mixes make it easy to create on-trend menu offerings consistently without requiring skilled labor.

Product Name Description Size Item Code Chile Pepper Carne Asada Seasoning Mix Brings together chile peppers, cumin, paprika, cilantro, and signature spices to deliver bright, spicy flavors. 6/4.9 oz Pouches 901603376 Smoky Chipotle Carnitas Seasoning Mix A combination of chipotle peppers, cumin, and signature spices to bring deep, smoky Southwest dishes to life. 6/4.5 oz Pouches 901603661

These seasoning mixes are uniquely formulated to deliver delicious Mexican flavor and include the seasoning blend used in the iconic Cholula Hot Sauce. Cholula is the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce Brand in the World2. Made in Mexico for over 100 years and named after the oldest inhabited city in the country, it’s well-known and loved for its balanced, authentic Mexican flavor and heat.

New Cholula Street Taco Seasoning Mixes are perfect for batch-style cooking. Chefs can follow the convenient, easy recipe on each pouch to make ten pounds of Mexican carne asada and carnitas. Additionally, these blends can be used with other ingredients to create signature menu items like these:

Carne Asada Roasted Tri-Tip Torta: A Hispanic-inspired roast beef sandwich topped with horseradish cheese and an aioli made with Chile Pepper Carne Asada Seasoning Mix and mayo.

A Hispanic-inspired roast beef sandwich topped with horseradish cheese and an aioli made with Chile Pepper Carne Asada Seasoning Mix and mayo. Carne Asada Queso: Featuring caramelized onions, white American cheese, and Chile Pepper Carne Asada Seasoning Mix, this is an easy dip or topping for burritos, chimichangas, and nachos.

Featuring caramelized onions, white American cheese, and Chile Pepper Carne Asada Seasoning Mix, this is an easy dip or topping for burritos, chimichangas, and nachos. Smoky Chipotle Pork Belly Bites: Served over a refried black bean dip and Cholula Cilantro Sauce, this makes for a great appetizer infused with the Smoky Chipotle Carnitas Seasoning Mix.

Served over a refried black bean dip and Cholula Cilantro Sauce, this makes for a great appetizer infused with the Smoky Chipotle Carnitas Seasoning Mix. Chipotle Pork Tenderloin Chop Salad: A protein-packed salad that brings a hint of smoke and heat in every bite with Smoky Chipotle Carnitas Seasoning Mix used on the pork, vinaigrette, and ranch.

Operators can learn more about Cholula Street Taco Seasoning Mixes here, and contact their McCormick Sales Representative for purchase here.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Datassential Food Profiles

2 Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted August 2021 for value sales in 2020 through all retail channels. Mexican Hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.