McCormick for Chefs Launches eCommerce Shop and Exclusive Small Batch Series

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – McCormick for Chefs is announcing its new eCommerce platform, the McCormick for Chefs Shop. This digital marketplace provides chefs and foodservice operators with access to flavor-forward, exclusive products and back-of-house kitchen staples. The McCormick for Chefs Shop offers a variety of incentives, including free shipping across the continental United States, curated menu inspiration from McCormick global chefs, a complimentary sample with every order, and discounts.

In addition, McCormick for Chefs is unveiling the Small Batch Series, a limited-time only line of cutting-edge seasonings. The Small Batch Series will be offered solely through the eCommerce platform with the first three flavors available now. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick for Chefs is dedicated to empowering operators with unique, trending flavors to inspire culinary creativity.

Small Batch Series: First Flavor Drop

Crafted to help chefs showcase on-trend flavors through their menus, each Small Batch Series seasoning provides operators with versatile, high-quality ingredients. The first flavor drop includes:

Name Description Size McCormick Culinary Ghost Pepper Naturally Flavored Ranch Seasoning This seasoning is inspired by the intense heat of ghost peppers and the creamy tang of ranch. It delivers a fiery kick and smooth finish to a variety of dishes from meats to veggies, pasta, dips, and more. 10.8oz McCormick Culinary Red & Green Pepper Blend This seasoning is an on-trend balance of the sweetness and mild heat of red and green dried pepper varieties. It delivers the essence of freshly picked peppers to enhance dishes like pizza, pasta, potatoes, etc. and can be mixed into olive oil for dipping. 5.89oz McCormick Culinary Spicy Furikake Seasoning This seasoning includes crunchy black and toasted sesame seeds with red pepper and seaweed flakes. It offers rich, umami flavor and provides a spicy kick to a variety of dishes like ramen, sushi, stir-fry, and rice. 10.02oz

Expanding Innovation: Aji Amarillo Seasoning Joins the McCormick for Chefs Shop

In addition to the Small Batch Series launch, McCormick for Chefs is announcing its new Aji Amarillo Seasoning, inspired by the 2025 McCormick Flavor of the Year, which is now available through the shop in a foodservice-ready size.

· Featuring Aji Amarillo, a pepper native to South America and grown in Peru, it offers a unique flavor with hints of passion fruit and mango notes and moderate heat

· Trending globally, Aji Amarillo has seen a 60% increase in Google searches and is projected to grow 59% on menus in the next four years[1]

· This versatile seasoning enhances seafood, rubs, marinades, drinks, and more with tropical, smoky, and savory notes of oak smoke, garlic, and onion

For more information and to explore hot & new products, visit the McCormick for Chefs Shop.

Sign up to be the first to know about future product innovation from McCormick for Chefs.

About McCormick for Chefs

McCormick for Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information, visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick for Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers’ products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.