McDonald’s Canada Tests New McVeggie Sandwich in Select Markets

Due to the overwhelming enthusiasm and positive response to the McVeggie sandwich, many of our test restaurants have now sold out. We are delighted by our guests’ reaction to this product and want to thank everyone who showed up and shared their excitement and feedback with us. We are taking these insights back as we explore what a potential national rollout could look like.

Starting this month, select restaurants in British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick will begin testing a new sandwich – the McVeggie. The test will run from March 18 until April 14, with the intention of gathering guest feedback, before exploring launching the sandwich nationally at participating restaurants in the future, should the test be deemed successful.

The McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables (including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli and corn) and seasoning, topped with shredded lettuce and mayo-style sauce served on a toasted sesame bun.

“While our guests may have tried similar sandwiches at McDonald’s globally, our McVeggie is uniquely Canadian,” said Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald’s Canada. “We’re always looking for new opportunities to innovate and build on our menu, and the McVeggie will give even more guests the opportunity to enjoy that delicious McDonald’s flavour Canadians know and love”.

For guests looking to add some heat, test restaurants will also be offering a Spicy Habanero McVeggie with the same delicious patty and topped with creamy Habanero sauce. Both sandwiches can be enjoyed à la carte or in an Extra Value Meal with our World Famous Fries™, made with 100% Canadian potatoes.

“We know more people in Canada than ever before are looking for new flavours and for variety on our menus. Our goal is to continue to offer new and exciting choices to meet these needs. And the McVeggie does just that,” said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s Canada. “As this is our first test of the McVeggie, we’re using this opportunity to gather insights and guests’ feedback so we can continue delivering on our commitment to serving great tasting, quality food we know Canadians will love and enjoy.”

For those who are eager to get a first taste, they can find the McVeggie at select restaurants in the cities listed below: