McDonald’s Confirms Creation of McPlant Plant-Based Burger, New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Will Debut in 2021

McDonald’s could be renewing two food fights in 2021 – the meatless burger battle and the Chicken Sandwich War.

The global fast-food giant shared exclusively with USA TODAY Monday that it has developed a new plant-based platform dubbed McPlant with tests of the burger expected in some markets around the world next year.

In a move that could kick-start a new round of the Chicken Sandwich War, McDonald’s also confirmed its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year during its virtual investor update Monday.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY