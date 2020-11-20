McDonald’s Confirms Creation of McPlant Plant-Based Burger, New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Will Debut in 2021

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY Retail & FoodService November 20, 2020

McDonald’s could be renewing two food fights in 2021 – the meatless burger battle and the Chicken Sandwich War.

The global fast-food giant shared exclusively with USA TODAY Monday that it has developed a new plant-based platform dubbed McPlant with tests of the burger expected in some markets around the world next year.

In a move that could kick-start a new round of the Chicken Sandwich War, McDonald’s also confirmed its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year during its virtual investor update Monday.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Tofurky Announces New Plant-Based Burger

January 9, 2020 Tofurky

Tofurky, the leading independent producer of plant-based proteins in the U.S., today announced its new beef-style burger is now available in over 600 Target locations in the U.S. The new Plant-Based Burger by Tofurky is crafted using a combination of soy protein, vegetable protein, and wheat gluten and lightly seasoned with salt, onion, garlic, and black pepper.