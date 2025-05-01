McLane Company Expands 3PL Services With Circle K to Enhance Supply Chain Optimization

Enhanced logistics partnership to support 1,600 stores in the Midwest starting later this year



TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, has announced a new third-party logistics (3PL) partnership with Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility. This agreement signals McLane’s continued expansion into 3PL services and positions both companies for optimized supply chain performance and strategic growth.

As part of Circle K’s efforts to enhance control and efficiency within its merchandise supply chain, McLane will offer its extensive logistics expertise to support dedicated warehouse and distribution services. This partnership builds on McLane’s 3PL capabilities and aligns with its broader strategy to expand freight and logistics offerings for its customers.

“McLane is constantly enhancing our supply chain capabilities to better serve our customers through traditional distribution services alongside innovative solutions like 3PL,” said Chris Smith, president, McLane retail. “As Circle K’s 3PL partner, McLane will deliver a scalable, high-performing logistics solution that meets their evolving needs.”

Through this partnership, McLane will operate three dedicated distribution centers in the Midwest to support Circle K’s merchandise supply chain operations, ensuring efficient inventory management, on-time deliveries and increased network agility. The distribution centers are located in Otsego, Minn.; Lockbourne, Ohio; and Hazelwood, Mo., which will supply approximately 1,600 Circle K and Holiday stores in 14 states with national and private brand packaged snacks, candy, beverages and other convenience items.

“This partnership with McLane allows us to streamline our supply chain operations and improve overall service to our stores,” said Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising for Circle K. “By tapping into McLane’s extensive logistics network and expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to serve our customers with the right products at the right time, in the most efficient way possible.”

As the convenience and foodservice industries continue evolving, McLane anticipates increased demand for 3PL solutions. The company remains focused on providing forward-thinking, innovative supply chain solutions that drive growth and operational excellence for its partners.

McLane offers tailored solutions for retail and restaurant customers, from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising. McLane’s partnership serves to eliminate barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solve complex logistical challenges for large chains. More information on convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane Company, Inc.

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers nationwide, employs over 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the U.S. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.