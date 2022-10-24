McLane Company Receives Employer Recognition for Inclusivity in the Workforce

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, was recognized by the Texas Workforce Commission’s We Hire Ability program at a ceremony held Friday, Oct. 14. The program highlights Texas employers for their commitment to hiring individuals with disabilities.

“McLane is honored to receive such a meaningful recognition,” said Paula Hubbard, McLane’s chief human resources officer. “It is incredibly important to us to promote inclusivity in all areas of our workforce. We strongly believe that disability-inclusive hiring benefits individuals with disabilities, our workforce and our communities alike.”

McLane’s efforts to hire individuals with disabilities include participating in the Skills Training to Employment Project (STEP) in partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services. The project provides training focused on job readiness and acquisition of work skills needed to gain employment with partner companies.

The We Hire Ability employer recognition program started in April 2021 to celebrate businesses that are advancing a culture of inclusion in Texas and to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

“TWC’s Texas HireAbility Campaign highlights the accomplishments and skills of individuals with disabilities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “I’m grateful McLane Company recognizes the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.”

Employers whose workforce is comprised of at least 10% of individuals with disabilities and that include those individuals in an integrated workplace are eligible to apply or be nominated for We Hire Ability recognition.

“Congratulations to McLane Company, Inc. for going above and beyond to hire people with disabilities. An integrated and inclusive workplace benefits both the employer and their staff,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC created the We Hire Ability employer recognition program to spotlight employer partners like McLane Company, Inc. who are continuing to make a difference.”

Click here for more information on the We Hire Ability employer recognition program.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.