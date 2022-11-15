McLane Designated Military Friendly Employer For Third Year

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, was designated a Military Friendly employer by VIQTORY for the third year, in recognition of the success of its military-friendly programs.

The annual Military Friendly Employer designation, presented on Veteran’s Day, is part of VIQTORY’s mission to connect the military community to opportunities in civilian employment, education, and entrepreneurship. McLane was recognized for creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community through programs that help veterans succeed in the workplace.

“McLane has seen incredible success with our programs for veterans transitioning out of the military, and we are so proud to be recognized again as a Military Friendly Employer,” said Paula Hubbard, Chief Human Resources Officer of McLane. “We’ve seen growth in the number of veterans on our team and continuously benefit from the unique knowledge and skill set they have gained from serving our nation. McLane has long been a supporter of our country’s veteran workforce, and we will continue to find new opportunities to support our veteran teammates while strengthening our existing military-friendly programs.”

McLane’s military-friendly programs include Warriors to Wheels, part of McLane’s Registered Driver Apprenticeship Program, which creates a pathway for veterans to start careers in transportation by providing training that utilizes military experience. Additionally, McLane’s partnership with the Department of Army/Ft. Hood offers a nine-week training experience on fundamentals of warehouse operations at its distribution center in Temple, Texas.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employer designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe. They have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships, Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

McLane is a leading distributor for military bases and the families that reside within, providing various grocery products. To learn more about McLane’s Warriors to Wheels program and find approved training locations, visit McLanew2w.com.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.