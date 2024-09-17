McLane Earns Service Provider of the Year Award from 7-Eleven Franchisees for Second Consecutive Year

McLane recognized by NCASEF for continued outstanding service to franchisees across the U.S.

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to retail and restaurant brands nationwide, has been awarded the prestigious Service Provider of the Year award by the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights McLane’s service, commitment and dedication to 7-Eleven franchisees, Franchise Owners Associations (FOAs) and the National Coalition.

“We are thrilled once again to recognize McLane as our Service Provider of the Year,” said Sukhi Sandhu, chairman of NCASEF. “Their commitment to understand and meet the needs of our franchisees has made them an invaluable partner and played a significant role in our success. We deeply appreciate their ongoing support and look forward to continuing our partnership in the years ahead.”

The award was decided upon by NCASEF board members, who praised the distributor as a dependable and trustworthy vendor partner. McLane has worked with 7-Eleven for 57 years and services more than 7,400 locations spanning 38 states. McLane completes almost 800,000 deliveries to 7-Elevens each year, providing a wide range of products, including fresh food, candy, snacks and general merchandise.

“For McLane to be honored with this distinction for the second year in a row reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and building strong, collaborative relationships with 7-Eleven’s franchisees across the country,” said Vito Maurici, McLane customer experience officer. “We take great pride in our longtime partnership with such a recognized retailer and look forward to our continued collaboration in delivering first-rate service, quality and efficiency while driving mutual success.”

McLane offers tailored solutions for retail and restaurant customers, from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising. McLane’s partnership serves to eliminate barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solve complex logistical challenges for large chains. More information on convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.