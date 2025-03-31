Meal Ticket Introduces the Meal Ticket Foodservice Network—Revolutionizing How Distributors and Operators Do Business

Meal Ticket is redefining the foodservice ecosystem by unlocking new value through seamless data sharing and integrated payments across the supply chain.

BOISE, Idaho — Meal Ticket, the leading provider of business management solutions for the foodservice industry, announced the launch of the Meal Ticket Foodservice Network, a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly connects operators, distributors, and suppliers like never before.

Meal Ticket Foodservice Network Vision

Meal Ticket is transforming the foodservice industry by connecting operators, distributors, and suppliers through innovative data solutions and secure payment systems. By enabling real-time insights and efficient transactions, the Meal Ticket Foodservice Network empowers businesses to minimize waste, optimize inventory, and drive sustainable growth.

“Our mission at Meal Ticket has always been to empower the foodservice industry with more connected solutions,” said Wink Jones, CEO of Meal Ticket. “With the launch of the Meal Ticket Foodservice Network, we’re taking that commitment to the next level.”

Connecting MarketMan operators with Meal Ticket distributors unlocks exclusive, industry-leading value that can’t be found anywhere else. The Meal Ticket Foodservice Network is built to bridge the gap between distributors and restaurant operators, delivering unmatched value through:

A frictionless experience for both distributors and operators, including support for ACH, credit card, and rebate management. Accurate Cost Management: Real-time, standardized item data for more precise COGS tracking and inventory optimization.

Real-time, standardized item data for more precise COGS tracking and inventory optimization. Easier Rebate Management: Shared SKU data ensures more efficient and transparent rebate processing.

Shared SKU data ensures more efficient and transparent rebate processing. Industry Connections: A network where distributors can engage directly with their customers, while restaurants benefit from exclusive, targeted promotions.

A Better Way to Pay and Get Paid

Meal Ticket Payments, part of the Meal Ticket Foodservice Network, enables free in-network ACH payments between Meal Ticket’s US-based operator (via MarketMan) and distributor customers. The only payment solution of its kind, Meal Ticket Payments could save customers up to thousands of dollars in processing fees every year.

For Restaurant Operators: MarketMan Payments allows restaurateurs to save countless hours via streamlined in-app ordering and accounts payable. Access a faster, more convenient way to pay distributors and flexible payment options via ACH or credit card. To learn more about MarketMan, click here.

For Distributors: Meal Ticket Payments offers a new, cost-free channel to receive payments while gaining access to a vast network of operators already using MarketMan. Meal Ticket invites all US-based distributors to register at no cost. To get started, click here.

It’s the foodservice ecosystem, reimagined.

“The Meal Ticket Foodservice Network is designed to solve real challenges in the industry,” said John Florinis, EVP of Product at Meal Ticket. “By integrating data-driven insights with seamless transactions, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex market. We’re excited to bring these innovative solutions to the industry and unlock value in ways never seen before.”

About Meal Ticket

Meal Ticket is a leading software provider in the food service supply chain, delivering a suite of SaaS tools to distributors, suppliers, and restaurant operators. MarketMan, powered by Meal Ticket, is an industry-leading ordering and inventory management platform for restaurants worldwide. Together, the company’s products enable the foodservice industry to shift from legacy analog systems to fully automated, software-driven solutions resulting in better account penetration, more strategic supplier relationships, and overall higher margins. Meal Ticket was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. For more information, visit www.mealticket.com.